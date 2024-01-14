Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 11,415 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

