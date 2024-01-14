Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $172.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $109.86 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

