iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

