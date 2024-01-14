First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $151.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

