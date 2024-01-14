United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Earnings on Monday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 15th.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $33.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 53.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

