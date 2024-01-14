Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 15th.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $77.45 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $408,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $76,537.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,153,075. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 190.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

