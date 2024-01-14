Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

PSF opened at $19.44 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

