Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
PSF opened at $19.44 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
