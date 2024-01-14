Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

