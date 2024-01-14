Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
OXSQ opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.13 million, a P/E ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
