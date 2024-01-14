Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

