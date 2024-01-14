The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

