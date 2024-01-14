Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 502 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RIO opened at $70.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.