Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 396 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,203,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.