Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLCN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

