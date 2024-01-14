Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in BAE Systems by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAESY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

