Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

