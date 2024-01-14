Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.