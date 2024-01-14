Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.07. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.