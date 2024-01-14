Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 904 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

