Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

