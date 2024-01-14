Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

SNA stock opened at $283.92 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

