Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

PXD opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

