Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $933.20 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $935.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $845.03 and a 200-day moving average of $809.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $917.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

