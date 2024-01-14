Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,266 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

