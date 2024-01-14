Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $494.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.56 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.15 and a 200-day moving average of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

