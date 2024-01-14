Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $244.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.