Pax Dollar Trading Down 0% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $367.12 million and approximately $626,068.60 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 367,057,347 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.