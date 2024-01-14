Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Drops By 39.6%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITS stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -94.90 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $7.053 per share. This is a boost from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,425.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

