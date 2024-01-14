Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Drops By 39.6%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITSGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITS stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -94.90 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $7.053 per share. This is a boost from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,425.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITSFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.