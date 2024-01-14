Flow 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65.79 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $65.79 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,482,285,260 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

