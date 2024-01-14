Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $69,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

