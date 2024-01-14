Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $239.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

