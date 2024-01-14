Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Declines By 55.9%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the December 15th total of 474,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 71.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 664,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

BCAN opened at $0.32 on Friday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

