Urbana Co. (URB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.
Urbana Stock Performance
Urbana stock opened at C$5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Urbana has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.91 million for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 77.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Urbana
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.