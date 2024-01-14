Urbana Co. (URB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Urbana Stock Performance

Urbana stock opened at C$5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Urbana has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.91 million for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 77.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Urbana

In other Urbana news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 20,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

