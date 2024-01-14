Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OIA opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,976 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. 10.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

