Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

