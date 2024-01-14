Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VPV opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,474.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,716,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,410 shares of company stock worth $1,311,711.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 116,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

