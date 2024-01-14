Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:VPV opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.58.
Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,474.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,716,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,410 shares of company stock worth $1,311,711.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.