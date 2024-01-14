MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

