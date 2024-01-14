MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.