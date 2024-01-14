Watsco, Inc. (WSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 on January 31st

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Watsco has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watsco to earn $15.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $407.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

