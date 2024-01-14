MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

