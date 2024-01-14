Progress Software (PRGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.