Murray International (LON:MYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $247.08

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.08 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 248.25 ($3.16). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 244.50 ($3.12), with a volume of 428,079 shares changing hands.
Murray International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,358.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.39.
Murray International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
