Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $303.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth $358,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

