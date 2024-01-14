Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 24th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $990.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 386.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 6,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

