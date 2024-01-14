Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:BK opened at $54.85 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.