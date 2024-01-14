Velas (VLX) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $73.20 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00085349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001570 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,545,103,250 coins and its circulating supply is 2,545,103,249 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

