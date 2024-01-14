G999 Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $559.30 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00085349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001570 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.