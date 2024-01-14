Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.30

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.30 and traded as high as C$64.23. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$64.23, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.85.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

