Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.22

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $24.00. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 1,276 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

