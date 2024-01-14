Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in December

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BCLI stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

