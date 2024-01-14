Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $16.08 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

