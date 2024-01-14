ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.85

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.85 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.27). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 12,493,824 shares.

ANGLE Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of £46.90 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

